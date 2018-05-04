

Thousands of young First Nations athletes will converge on Halifax and Millbrook in 2020 for the North American Indigenous Games.

Nova Scotia was selected over competing bids by Ottawa and Victoria, B.C.

“This allows the enrichment and sharing of our culture, the history of the First Nations people,” says Chief Bob Gloade of the Millbrook First Nation.

Organizers say it will be the first time the games will be hosted in Atlantic Canada, and will be the largest multi-sporting event ever held in Nova Scotia.

Estimates say the eight day event will bring about 50,000 spectators to not only Halifax, but also to Millbrook First Nation in Truro, N.S.

“One of the big components that’s going to be held within Millbrook is the archery competition, so the big benefit there is the legacy that’s going to be left behind,” added Chief Gloade.

Unlike other recent sporting events targeting Halifax, these games won’t require a stadium. Fifteen existing venues will host the 15 events, including soccer, lacrosse and canoe/kayak racing.

Improvements will be made at some facilities, including Millbrook’s archery range.

“Beasley Field for example in Dartmouth needs more temporary seating. We’ll put that together, we’ll do the opening ceremonies over at Scotiabank Centre,” explains Halifax Mayor Mike Savage.

The winning bid was put together by the Mi’kmaq Sport Council of Nova Scotia. The province has committed $3.5 million in funding for the event.

Ontario kicked in the same amount for the 2017 Games held in Toronto, with matching funds from the Federal government. The 2017 Games generated an estimated $18 million in economic activity.

Toronto’s games also featured nightly performances at a cultural festival. First Nations culture is a big component of the event.

“The more we understand each other’s shared history, the more we understand it’s not exactly as we were taught in school, the better off we all are,” says Mayor Savage.

“There’s a lot of cultural sharing, cultural showcases that are going to take place during that eight day period,” adds Chief Gloade.

Part of that cultural component includes a special installation about the history of First Nations peoples in Atlantic Canada, being built by the Nova Scotia Museum.

Exact dates have not been set, but the event is slated for July 2020.

