North American Indigenous Games inch closer

According to Halifax Regional Municipality Councillor Tony Mancini, the 2023 North American Indigenous Games will be more massive in scope and participation, compared to any previous event in this region.

“It is the biggest sports event with ever hosted in Atlantic Canada,” said Mancini. “Over 5000 athletes.”

Plus support staff and coaches.

The games begin on July 15 and will feature 16 different sports with three traditional indigenous sporting events.

“We are ready to go with the venues right now,” said NAIG CEO Brandon Smithson. “They are all set.”

Athletes will compete at numerous athletic facilities, mostly around the HRM.

“These are some of the best athletes around North America,” said Smithson. “A lot of them are NCAA Division 1 scholarships and higher and he level of play is an extremely high level.”

The Opening ceremony at Scotiabank Centre on July 16 will be one of many events connected to indigenous culture throughout the nine day duration of the North American Indigenous Games.

“It is the going to provide something for people to want to stay or come to the city for in mid July,” said Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission CEO Tim Rissesco.

Volunteer registration has been a resounding success.

“Our target was 3000 volunteers,” said Smithson. “As of today we are over 3800 volunteers in our system.”

Smithson added, more volunteers are needed, and those who sign-up will perform important duties.

