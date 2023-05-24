North American Indigenous Games inch closer
According to Halifax Regional Municipality Councillor Tony Mancini, the 2023 North American Indigenous Games will be more massive in scope and participation, compared to any previous event in this region.
“It is the biggest sports event with ever hosted in Atlantic Canada,” said Mancini. “Over 5000 athletes.”
Plus support staff and coaches.
The games begin on July 15 and will feature 16 different sports with three traditional indigenous sporting events.
“We are ready to go with the venues right now,” said NAIG CEO Brandon Smithson. “They are all set.”
Athletes will compete at numerous athletic facilities, mostly around the HRM.
“These are some of the best athletes around North America,” said Smithson. “A lot of them are NCAA Division 1 scholarships and higher and he level of play is an extremely high level.”
The Opening ceremony at Scotiabank Centre on July 16 will be one of many events connected to indigenous culture throughout the nine day duration of the North American Indigenous Games.
“It is the going to provide something for people to want to stay or come to the city for in mid July,” said Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission CEO Tim Rissesco.
Volunteer registration has been a resounding success.
“Our target was 3000 volunteers,” said Smithson. “As of today we are over 3800 volunteers in our system.”
Smithson added, more volunteers are needed, and those who sign-up will perform important duties.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
Who are Canada's real estate investors, and where are they buying?
Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and British Columbia represent the highest volume of out-of-province and non-resident real estate investors, according to a Statistics Canada report that paints a picture of who Canada's real estate investors are.
N.L. school board spent $682K battling human rights complaint filed by deaf child
Newfoundland and Labrador's English school board spent nearly $700,000 on the unsuccessful challenge of a human rights complaint filed on behalf of a deaf boy.
Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties, appoint envoys after 2018 spat
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the top Canadian envoy.
Trudeau leaves door open for Independent MP Han Dong to come back to Liberal caucus
Independent MP Han Dong could rejoin the Liberal caucus if he wants to, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
Urban beekeeping can’t save the bees, new research finds: Why backyard beekeepers should take note
A new study by Concordia University researchers has found that urban beekeeping may be doing more harm than good when it comes to the wild bee population and it’s got some beekeepers swearing off the practice for good.
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
'Still have a long way to go': Women in Canada do not understand abortion options, survey says
A new poll suggests Canadian women strongly advocate for their right to chose an abortion, but many say they are not knowledgeable on the options available.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman who struck and killed Toronto lawyer with U-Haul truck gets life in prison
The woman behind the wheel of a U-Haul truck that intentionally struck and killed a Toronto lawyer has been sentenced to life in prison.
-
Mattea Roach opens up about personal tragedy while filming 'Jeopardy!'
Toronto-based trivia champion Mattea Roach opened up about a 'sudden' family tragedy while filming an episode of 'Jeopardy!' earlier this month.
-
Canadian actor, musician Samantha Weinstein dies at 28
A Canadian actor and musician who won accolades from an early age is being remembered as an inspiring artist who lived 'the best life' and continued to work even in her final days.
Calgary
-
Emergency room doctors pen letter outlining health-care crisis in Alberta
A group of Alberta emergency room doctors have written an open letter, highlighting their concerns about the state of the province's health-care system.
-
Smith says candidate who made feces comment won't sit in caucus, decision final
Five days after saying a United Conservative candidate who compared transgender students to feces in food could be given a second chance, leader Danielle Smith has repeated the woman wouldn't sit in caucus if her party forms government.
-
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
Montreal
-
Major closure of Ville-Marie expressway, some ramps in Turcot interchange this weekend
Expect a very challenging drive through downtown Montreal this weekend. The Ville-Marie expressway (Route 136) will be closed in both directions from Friday night to Monday morning.
-
Police investigating Quebec daycare worker who allegedly gave children melatonin
Police in Trois-Rivieres, Que. say they have opened a criminal investigation after receiving a complaint that a daycare worker allegedly gave children melatonin without their parents' consent.
-
Class-action lawsuit filed against Quebec Major Junior Hockey League over alleged hazing
Lawyers have filed a request for authorization for a class-action lawsuit against the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), its 18 current teams and the Canadian Hockey League over alleged hazing incidents.
Edmonton
-
3 in custody, multiple guns seized after assault that left man in ICU: police
Three people have been arrested in connection with a violent assault in April that left the victim with life-threatening injuries.
-
Here are the performers headlining the 2023 Edmonton Folk Music Festival
Edmonton Folk Music Festival unveiled on Wednesday a lineup headlined by banjo and fiddle masters Allison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves, Ukrainian quartet DakhaBrakha, Old Crow Medicine Show and genre-mixing Ben Harper.
-
Boy, 3, dead after being hit by a pickup driver in Slave Lake, Alta.
A three-year-old boy died in northern Alberta Tuesday night after he was hit by the driver of a pickup truck in the town of Slave Lake.
Northern Ontario
-
Power restored in downtown Sudbury as crews battle Durham Street fire
Greater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene in downtown Sudbury on Wednesday afternoon battling a fire.
-
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human trafficking victims forced to live in cold basement with no running water, Ontario police say
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
London
-
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
-
Free training announced for auto workers on heels of Stellantis project pause
On Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford toured Transform Automotive in London, Ont. for a multi-million dollar announcement. Responding directly to CTV News London, Ford said roads between London and St. Thomas will see significant highway upgrades to accommodate the region's growing auto industry.
-
London man sentenced for 2019 manslaughter
A London man has been handed an eight year jail sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 death of his partner, Maryhelen Johnston.
Winnipeg
-
18-year-old shot and killed by Manitoba RCMP officer during domestic disturbance call
Manitoba RCMP say an armed 18-year-old was shot and killed by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in Portage la Prairie.
-
Quail Ridge Apartment 'no longer habitable' after fire: building owner
The company that owns Quail Ridge Apartment Homes said the building is “no longer inhabitable” after a fire ripped through the apartment complex on Friday.
-
Trudeau promises to update act around use and development of water in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau repeated promises Tuesday to update legislation that governs water use while formally announcing the Canada Water Agency is to be headquartered in Manitoba's capital city.
Ottawa
-
Ford government giving Ottawa $24M for community housing project
The Ontario government is giving Ottawa $24.1 million to support a community housing project in Rockcliffe.
-
Ottawa city council talks trash, agrees to look at technological options
Ottawa city councillors spent about an hour Wednesday debating the future of the city's waste management policy and settled on a plan directing staff to explore technological options like incineration.
-
Ottawa mayor throws support behind Ontario bill to fire misbehaving councillors
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says he is supportive of a private member's bill in the Ontario Legislature that would give municipalities the authority to kick someone off city council for serious code of conduct violations.
Saskatoon
-
Injuries from 2016 Sask. school shooting claim teacher's life, family says
A Saskatchewan teacher who survived a 2016 fatal school shooting in La Loche, Sask. has died due to complications from her injuries, her family says.
-
Saskatoon police arrest man with alleged Russian organized crime connections
A man who police say is affiliated with a Russian organized crime group was arrested in Saskatoon and charged with fraud and identity theft.
-
Saskatoon’s 9 Mile Legacy Brewing is closing its taproom
Saskatoon’s 9 Mile Legacy Brewing will be closing down one of its locations, according to a Facebook post.
Vancouver
-
Surrey SkyTrain users will face longer commutes this summer
Commuters in Surrey will need to plan for at least an extra 20 minutes of travel time as a section of the SkyTrain's Expo Line undergoes maintenance this summer.
-
B.C. winery ordered to reimburse couple's wedding damage deposit after confetti cannon conundrum
A winery in B.C.'s Okanagan Valley has been ordered to return nearly $3,000 to a pair of newlyweds, after the business withheld most of the couple's damage deposit from their wedding last summer as a consequence of confetti cannons being fired off.
-
10 cars spray-painted in New Westminster, suspects sought
Police in New Westminster are trying to identify two people suspected of vandalizing 10 parked cars Sunday night.
Regina
-
Regina's downtown library will temporarily move due to 'failing' building
Central Library services will be moving to a temporary location following a Regina Public Library Board of Directors vote.
-
'Really good at their job': Wascana Centre weed management team includes over 200 goats
Two-hundred-seventy goats took to Wascana Hill Wednesday as the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) launched the second year of their goat grazing initiative.
-
Sask. wildfires: Fire ban lifted for provincial parks, Crown lands following rainfall
While only scattered rainfall fell on Saskatchewan's most concerning wildfires, a cool and wet weather system has prompted the province to lift a widespread fire ban.
Vancouver Island
-
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit finally opening in Victoria
The much-anticipated Beyond Van Gogh art exhibit is finally set to open in Victoria, more than eight months after it was originally set to open.
-
2 taken to hospital after cyclist struck in Victoria
Victoria police have closed a section of Bay Street in the city's North Park neighbourhood after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday morning.
-
'Just in the nick of time': Bystanders save woman from burning car in Comox
Two people in the Comox Valley jumped into action and pulled a woman out of a burning vehicle over the weekend.