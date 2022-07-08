North end Sydney homes evacuated due to gas leak

Some residents of north end Sydney, N.S., have been evacuated due to a gas leak at the Imperial Esso Station tank farm.

Cape Breton Regional Police say a street closure is also in effect. George Street is currently closed at Debarres Street through to the station, which is located on Ortona Drive.

Surrounding side streets are limited to local traffic only.

People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More to come...