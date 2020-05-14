HALIFAX -- A man has been arrested in connection with a suspicious house fire in North Kentville, N.S.

The RCMP and fire crews responded to the home on McKittrick Road at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police received information that a man was inside the home and that he may have weapons.

However, no one was found inside the home, and no one was injured in the fire.

Investigators determined the fire was suspicious and, on Wednesday, they were asking anyone with information to contact police.

The RCMP provided another update on Thursday, stating that a 34-year-old North Kentville man had been arrested for arson.

The man was remanded into custody and is due to appear in Kentville provincial court on Thursday.