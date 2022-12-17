North Pole comes to Saint John for Make-A-Wish Canada event

An inaugural event, bringing the North Pole to Saint John, N.B., is also helping grant wishes to children fighting critical illnesses.

Make-A-Wish Canada is hosting “Elf & Myself” this weekend inside Port Saint John's Diamond Jubilee Cruise Terminal.

The space has been transformed into a winter wonderland where families can interact with Santa's elves as they prepare for the big day ahead.

The event continues Sunday, and includes a "specialty spaghetti" supper.

Santa Claus made a surprise appearance on Saturday, but he wasn't the only guest of honour.

Mya Keith had a wish granted by Santa himself, to visit Disney World with her family. Keith, who is 9-years-old, says she's looking forward to seeing the Florida site's castle and fireworks.

"We're working on over 50 wishes across New Brunswick right now,' says Kristin McCurdy, the New Brunswick director of Make-A-Wish Canada. "We're just so thankful for everybody coming out, supporting, and helping us fulfill wishes across New Brunswick."

Make-A-Wish Canada has granted over 36,000 wishes across the country since 1983.