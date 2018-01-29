

CTV Atlantic





A man from North Preston, N.S., is facing animal cruelty charges after nine dogs were found outside with inadequate care.

In a news release, the Nova Scotia SPCA says the female dog and her eight puppies were seen in an outdoor pen with limited source of shelter.

The SPCA says police issued an order to comply to the owner to bring the dogs inside and provide appropriate shelter with adequate food and water.

Two days later, officers returned to the home to find the mother and puppies still living outside in the freezing temperatures.

The dogs were then seized from the property and brought to the SPCA.

The mother dog and all of her puppies were treated and housed until they were ready for adoption.

Gary Simmonds was charged with causing animals to be in distress. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Feb. 22.