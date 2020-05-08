HALIFAX -- RCMP are investigating after a 54-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds after a home invasion in North Preston, N.S.

Police say at approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday, they responded to a call of a stabbing at a home on Ernie Ln. in North Preston.

Police say the victim had been at home when a man forcibly entered and demanded money. The victim was stabbed while struggling with the suspect.

The suspect then fled the area.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and being led by RCMP and Halifax Regional Police Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.

Police ask anyone with information to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story, more to come.