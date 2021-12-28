North Preston, N.S. man facing charges connected to stolen handgun: RCMP

A 27-year-old North Preston, N.S. man is facing 11 charges, including possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

On Sunday, Halifax District RCMP received a report of suspicious activity involving firearms in the Dartmouth area. Police say, upon further investigation, the report led officers to attempt a traffic stop, where a passenger fled from the vehicle and into a residence.

“Police negotiated the man into custody a short time later and obtained court authorization to search the residence on Monday morning,” reads a news release from Nova Scotia RCMP.

Police say a loaded, stolen handgun was located inside the home.

The 27-year-old man is in custody and scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face charges including:

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a weapon or device knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possession of a prohibited weapon, restricted weapon, prohibited device

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Contravenes a regulation to store, handle, transport, ship, display firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of property obtained by crime and

Two counts of failure to comply with release order

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).