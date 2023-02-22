North Preston, N.S., performer publishes children’s book ‘I Am A King’

Keonte Beals wears many hats. He’s best known as an award-winning R&B artist, but music is just one of his many passions.

“A lot of people don’t really know that I started writing children’s books and short novels as a kid before even writing music,” Beals tells CTV Atlantic.

Two years ago, Beals and his little brother Antonio released the children’s book “I Am Perfectly Me.”

“That one was about representation,” Beals, who was raised in North Preston, N.S., said. “Loving yourself – loving the things that are weird and crazy about you.”

This week saw Beals publish the second in his “I Am” series, titled “I Am A King.”

“This book follows young Shemar and his dad as they take you on a journey of what it means to be a king,” he said.

If “king” rings a bell to fans of Beals, it should. It’s the name of his latest album.

“The album ‘King’ was topical,” he said. “Tackles tough things – police brutality, Black on Black violence – but also love too.”

Beals also visits schools to talk about his journey.

“I do a lot of motivational speaking about following your dreams,” said Beals. “I sing a couple songs, live reading, answer a million questions.”

Whether it’s music, writing or something else, Beals’ message is simple.

“Just loving yourself,” he said. “It starts there.”