North Preston, N.S. students design African Heritage Month cupcakes for local bakery

Delectable Desserts, a Black-owned business in Dartmouth, N.S. is whipping up something delicious and meaningful in celebration of African Heritage Month.

Co-owner Melissa Mbeba says the bakery has featured a Black Futures dessert every February since they opened in 2017.

“Every year we design it to be something linked to African Heritage,” said Mbeba. “However, this year we were a bit stumped on what to do.”

Mbeba decided to reach out to Nelson Whynder Elementary School in North Preston. N.S.

As part of an art class, students designed their own cupcake creations that represent and reflect their community.

“It was really nice to see how they all have that same sense of community as well as the things that are really important to them,” said Mbeba.

Six cupcakes were created and inspired by the students’ creations. One cupcake, titled ‘Peace & Love’, is in honour of their classmate Lee Marion Cain.

Cain was killed in a shooting in Dartmouth in 2021. He was just eight-years-old when he died.

“This is something that is important to them,” said Mbeba. “This is their friend that passed, so it’s really meaningful. It impacts them on a day-to-day basis. It was very touching, sentimental and moving.”

Profits from the Black Futures Cupcakes sales go towards initiatives that aim to better the future of Black youth in the region.

“The students really did such an amazing job,” said Mbeba.

The cupcakes will be available until March 10. Mbeba recommends placing an order ahead of time via phone or their website as they tend to sellout.

“The feedback and support from the community has been outstanding,” said Mbeba.