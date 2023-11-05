North Sydney community hub expanding to meet growing needs

People came out on Sunday for an open house tour of a community complex in North Sydney, NS that has been expanding in order to meet growing demands during difficult financial times.

"The big thing we're unveiling is the name of the complex. We are naming it 'The Seton Community Complex’,” said the complex’s co-chair Lloyd Cox.

The community hub is housed at the former Seton Elementary School.

It's a three-pronged initiative, with the North Sydney Food Bank, a youth center, and plans for 19 new affordable housing apartments for seniors all, under one roof.

"The need for food is understood, with the rising prices and everything like that,” Cox said. “Housing, with the inability to get rental properties and more importantly, with the youth, giving our youth a place to go, a place to learn, a place to prosper."

The food bank's coordinator says the demographics they are seeing illustrate the need for more affordable places to live for the older portion of the population.

"We're seeing a lot more older people now, just in the last four months,” said Lawrence Shebib.

Shebib says as a result, he’s particularly interested in the coming renovations to make way for the seniors' housing.

"Classrooms that we can convert to apartments,” he said. “Like, two classrooms together will make three apartments.”

With child poverty rates remaining high, the youth center has been adding new programming to accommodate larger-than-anticipated turnouts.

"We are up to approximately 200 youth registered,” said youth programming coordinator Paige Cox. "60 to 80 in the run of a week. It's far beyond what I ever expected it to come to."

The Seton Complex is also home to a significantly-sized clothing depot, with enough apparel to fill an entire room.

The complex was made possible in part by government funding, but it's the volunteers who keep the shelves stocked.

As for what might be next for this multi-use space?

"You never know,” Cox said. “We have a huge property here. We are a ton of dedicated volunteers who are just trying to do stuff for the community. It could go anywhere from here."

Shebib said the hope is to have the seniors’ apartments ready in about a year-and-a-half.

