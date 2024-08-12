Northern lights, Perseid meteor shower light up Maritime skies

Maritimers were treated to both the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, and the Perseid meteor shower Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The Perseid meteor shower is created from the debris of the comet Swift-Tuttle and peaks around this time each year.

Susy Medeiros Sehmrau snapped this picture of the northern lights above O'Leary, P.E.I. (Source: Facebook)

“It’s like a bunch of little grain or sand sized pieces of material that are burned up in our atmosphere and we can see the light streak across the sky,” said Saint Mary’s University astronomy technician Tiffany Fields in an interview with CTV Morning Live last week.

A shooting star above Halifax. (Source: Facebook/Jason L Dain)

The northern lights also made their appearance over the weekend in other parts of Canada and the United States.

