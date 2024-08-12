ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Northern lights, Perseid meteor shower light up Maritime skies

    Melmerby Beach Provincial Park in Little Harbour, N.S, during the aurora borealis on Aug. 12, 2024. (Source: Facebook/Leanza Dumas) Melmerby Beach Provincial Park in Little Harbour, N.S, during the aurora borealis on Aug. 12, 2024. (Source: Facebook/Leanza Dumas)
    Share

    Maritimers were treated to both the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, and the Perseid meteor shower Sunday night and into Monday morning.

    The Perseid meteor shower is created from the debris of the comet Swift-Tuttle and peaks around this time each year.

    Susy Medeiros Sehmrau snapped this picture of the northern lights above O'Leary, P.E.I. (Source: Facebook)

    “It’s like a bunch of little grain or sand sized pieces of material that are burned up in our atmosphere and we can see the light streak across the sky,” said Saint Mary’s University astronomy technician Tiffany Fields in an interview with CTV Morning Live last week.

    A shooting star above Halifax. (Source: Facebook/Jason L Dain)

    The northern lights also made their appearance over the weekend in other parts of Canada and the United States.

    Click here for a photo gallery of images from across the Maritimes.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Should King Charles make a public address on the anti-immigrant riots?

    Two weeks of violent disorder and rioting instigated by far-right agitators has rocked the U.K. In her latest column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at why King Charles hasn't made a public address on the unrest, in light of the growing appeals for him to do so.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News