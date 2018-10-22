Some winter road conditions and possibly a bit of work for snow shovels is expected for parts of New Brunswick Tuesday night and Wednesday as the province contends with an early season snowfall.

A low pressure system moving over the Great Lakes will head into New England before lifting north through the Maritimes on Wednesday. With an unseasonably chilly brand of air already in place, there will be a colder, snowier side to this system with northern Maine and northern New Brunswick ending up in it.

The snow for these areas is expected to begin near or after midnight Tuesday into Wednesday and carry on as accumulating snow, or a mix of rain-snow, through the first part of Wednesday, before tapering to a mix of flurries and showers Wednesday evening. How much rain mixes with the snow, along with elevation, will play a big role in how much snow collects.

It looks like the areas of higher elevation in the northwest of New Brunswick as well as climbing up towards Mt. Carleton will see the most snow accumulation. Snowfall will be slushier or more mixed with rain moving south towards Fredericton and the coastline of the Bay of Chaleur.

There is the potential for amounts exceeding 10 and even 15 centimetres for the areas at elevations with a slushy few to several centimetres moving south or to lower elevation. Commuters travelling the Trans-Canada through the northwest of New Brunswick as well as highway routes such as the 108, 109, 17, and 134 should be aware that winter driving conditions may be encountered. A special weather statement has been issued for northern and western New Brunswick by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The rest of the Maritimes will see mainly rain from this weather system. General amounts of 10 to 30 mm can be expected except for 30 to 60 mm for eastern Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton. It will be another windy storm, with gusts increasing into a range of 40 to 70 km/h Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with possible southeast gusts exceeding 90 km/h for northern Inverness County Cape Breton on Wednesday afternoon and evening due to the topography of the Highlands.