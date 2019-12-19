HALIFAX -- The CEO of Paper Excellence Canada, the parent company of Northern Pulp, says the Pictou County mill will have to shut down if the province doesn’t extend the deadline to clean up Boat Harbour.

“Northern Pulp Nova Scotia will be forced to notify its workforce and suppliers that if the Government of Nova Scotia does not extend the Boat Harbour Act deadline for use of the Boat Harbour effluent treatment facility, the company will take the necessary steps to shut down the facility,” said Brian Baarda in a news release issued Thursday morning.

Baarda says the closure of the mill would be the “worst-case scenario,” forcing the termination of more than 300 employees, along with the cancellation of contracts with suppliers, contractors, and woodlot operators throughout the province, which he says will have an impact on more than 11,000 jobs in Nova Scotia alone.

“We continue to believe that Pictou County deserves to have both a clean environment and a prosperous economy, and that Boat Harbour needs to be closed and remediated,” said Baarda. “An extension to the Boat Harbour Act deadline while a new world-class wastewater treatment facility at Northern Pulp is constructed is vital to achieving this. Once complete, the new treatment facility would allow operations in Boat Harbour to cease, enabling federal and provincial remediation of the former estuarine lagoon.”

The statement comes two days after Nova Scotia Environment Minister Gordon Wilson announced he is withholding approval of the Northern Pulp mill's controversial proposal to pump 85 million litres of treated effluent daily into the Northumberland Strait.

Wilson said the province doesn't have enough information to determine if the project will harm the environment, and the company can't move forward until it files a full environmental assessment report.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil was expected to address the situation on Wednesday, but his office issued a short statement saying he would do so on Friday.

McNeil said he needed time to reflect on whether to give the company more time to complete an environmental assessment or let a legislated deadline stand.

Under provincial legislation, the mill must cease dumping its effluent into lagoons located near the Pictou Landing First Nation by Jan. 31.

"I need to weigh all sides of this," McNeil said of a decision he described as the most difficult he's had to make in his six years as premier.

"There isn't one side or another. There's many facets associated with this whole issue, and I'm going to take the time to really reflect on it all. This is people's lives."

Meanwhile, Pictou Landing Chief Andrea Paul said there is nothing the government can offer the band to win its approval for an extension.

"No, it's just too scary," she told a news conference in Dartmouth on Wednesday. "If an extension was brought forward, it would just continue for a long period of time, and then we would be back to where we've been."

Paul said the First Nation has a contingency plan in place if the government extends the deadline, and she confirmed that plan includes possible legal action.

With files from The Canadian Press