HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government has scheduled a series of open houses to help those facing job losses because of the pending closure of a kraft pulp mill near Pictou.

Last month, Premier Stephen McNeil announced the Northern Pulp mill would no longer be allowed to dump effluent into Boat Harbour as of Jan. 31.

The announcement means the plant will shut down, affecting more than 300 people who work at the mill and thousands more in the province's forestry sector.

The open houses will offer people access to employment programs, whether they are unemployed or are planning ahead.

Among the services offered will be career coaching, job search assistance and training. A statement from the premier's office says funding may also be available to help people find another job or get more training.

The sessions will be held between Jan. 14 and Jan. 23 in New Glasgow, Middle Musquodoboit, Liverpool, Bridgewater, Sheet Harbour, Antigonish, Lower Sackville, Truro and Amherst.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2020.