Northumberland Ferries working to secure N.S.-P.E.I. replacement ferry by mid-August

A replacement ferry for the MV Holiday Island could be in service on an interim basis between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island by the middle of August.

Northumberland Ferries says the MV Saaremaa 1, which is owned by owned by Société des traversiers du Québec, is expected to arrive soon in Caribou, N.S., for an evaluation.

The company says the evaluation, and any needed modifications, should be completed within seven to 10 days from the vessel's arrival.

P.E.I.’s lone federal cabinet minister says the vessel is about the same size and capacity as the MV Holiday Island.

"This is pretty important to Prince Edward Islanders. Our tourism industry, trucking industry, in fact our total economy,” says Liberal MP Lawrence Macaulay. “It plays a big part in it, so I’m pleased that this has moved as quickly as possible."

The MV Holiday Island was nearing Wood Islands, P.E.I., on July 22 when a fire broke out in its engine room, forcing an emergency evacuation of the passengers.

No injuries were reported.

The MV Confederation is now the only vessel making the trips between Nova Scotia and P.E.I.