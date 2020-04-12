HALIFAX -- Three additional residents at a long-term care facility in Halifax have tested positive for COVID-19 during Easter weekend.

A total of eight residents and nine staff members at Northwood’s Halifax campus have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

Northwood also revealed one additional Home Support worker tested positive for COVID-19 during the weekend, bringing the number of COVID-19-positive home care workers to four.

The individual is now off of work and contact tracing is ongoing.

Nova Scotia reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 445.