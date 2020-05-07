HALIFAX -- It certainly wasn't Halifax's finest hour.

When the allies declared victory in Europe 75 years ago, riots erupted on May 8, 1945 on both sides of Halifax harbour.

"It’s not a feather in our cap as it were," Ken Hynes, a military historian with the Army Museum at the Halifax Citadel.

Hynes says it's an important moment to remember. Back in 1945, it began as a local celebration of the Second World War victory in Europe.

"Naturally enough, everyone wanted to celebrate," Hynes said. "Sadly the city fathers made a decision to keep all the liquor stores and the restaurants closed; they wanted everybody to have a day off to celebrate."

The frustration of not having alcohol readily available only built upon the difficult relationship that many Halifax residents and military members had at that time.

"They were viewed as an embuggerance factor to the local population, and not an important part of the community, and apparently many of the sailors (and) soldiers felt that animosity," Hynes aid.

All of it came to a head, when the planned victory party turned volatile.

Fires were started, windows were broken, people were out of control.

"You know, 450 businesses were wrecked and 200 were looted and sadly three of the rioters died in the ensuing chaos," Hynes said.

In a video from Veterans Affairs Canada, Katherine Stevens, who worked with the Women's Royal Navy Service -- remembered how the riot would impact her and the local military for years to come.

"I wouldn't want to go through it again," she said."After everything was over, we weren't allowed into some of the restaurants."

A federal inquiry would later blame the military for not having better control of its members, but Hynes says there was more than enough blame to go around.

He says the whole situation offers a lesson or two now on how to prepare for a celebration after a dark and challenging time.

"There are parallels to the emergency that existed then and what we’re living through today," Hynes said. "So let’s hope that we have our massive celebration, it will be a happy occasion and everybody will enjoy it and participate."

All while making sure this part of history isn't repeated.