Not so sweet: WHO recommends against artificial sweeteners for weight management

When it comes to artificial sweeteners, it seems some Maritimers are watching what’s in their grocery carts.

“I don't really purposely avoid them, but I don't really buy them very often, I try not to add too much sugar to anything that I eat,” says shopper Bonnie Bailie.

Some, like Steven Theriault, are trying to kick the habit of reaching for a diet beverage when it’s snack time.

“I think probably any of the diet sodas, if you're drinking them thinking that it's a weight loss thing you're probably fooling yourself,” he says.

But with a family history of diabetes, shopper Jeff Mullen feels he needs a sugar substitute.

“I've spoken with dieticians who've recommended, get off the sugars, but I do like sweet things though, so I do use Splenda or the artificial sweeteners,” he says.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), relying on so-called “non-sugar additives” to prevent weight gain may work in the short term, but is also associated with “increased BMI and risk of incident obesity” in long-term studies.

Its recent review of evidence, including randomized controlled trials, has led the organization to recommend against their use for weight management for everyone except people with pre-existing diabetes.

Canada’s Food Guide recommends Canadians limit free sugars (which are added to foods) to less than 10 per cent of their total daily energy intake.

Health Canada also suggests choosing foods with little to no added sugars.

Registered dietitian Angela Dufour says that means reading food labels correctly, to recognize the 50 types of sugars and sweeteners often on the ingredient list.

She adds sweeteners such as sucralose and stevia may be naturally derived but should be consumed with caution.

“Those sweeteners sometimes run 100 to 600 times sweeter than natural sugar,” she says, “so it can actually lead to more intense sugar cravings, which may lead to excess consumption.”

“I think we have to remember as well, sugar substitutes are not suitable for infants and children under 18 years,” she adds, so when we think of all those beverages that maybe have artificial sweeteners in there, there really is no benefit and those foods are often low in nutrients.”

The WHO systemic review also indicated possible side effects from the long-term use of artificial sweeteners.

It found higher consumption, for example, showed a 19 per cent increase in risk of death from cardiovascular diseases, and long term consumption was associated with an increased risk of type-2 diabetes.

A spokesperson for Diabetes Canada notes the WHO guidelines do not apply to persons with pre-existing diabetes, and adds in a statement, “Diabetes Canada recommends people with diabetes who wish to consume artificial sweeteners follow Health Canada guidelines when it comes to the type and amount considered to be safe.

"People with diabetes are encouraged to follow up with a registered dietitian or other healthcare provider if they have specific questions around their own artificial sweetener consumption.”

Dufour encourages those seeking something sweet to choose whole foods like fruits.

“Choose foods that have higher fiber, higher protein intake,” she recommends, “and you're going to get other nutrients from those foods as well.”