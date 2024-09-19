Nova Scotia adding 14 pharmacies to primary care clinic program

Fourteen pharmacies in Nova Scotia will join the community pharmacy primary care clinic program this fall, said the province in a news release Thursday.

Premier Tim Houston said pharmacists will play a larger role in the health and well-being of Nova Scotians as the population grows and demand for care increases.

“We’re committed to continue building on the success of this program because it has helped thousands of Nova Scotians receive primary healthcare closer to home,” Houston said.

Pharmacists at primary care clinics provide a “full scope of practice,” the release said. Their services include treating minor ailments, medication management for chronic diseases, diagnosis and treatment of strep throat, and vaccinations, among other services.

There will be 45 community pharmacy primary care clinics across Nova Scotia when the expansion is complete.

The first pharmacy primary care clinics opened in Nova Scotia in February 2023. The province says they have provided more than 190,000 services to Nova Scotians.

Allison Bodnar is the CEO of the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia (PANS). She said the project has changed the way primary care is delivered in the province.

“In a year and a half, community pharmacy primary care clinics have contributed to the decrease of emergency room visits by close to 10 per cent, provided over 190,000 services to Nova Scotians, and revitalized the pharmacy profession,” Bodnar said. “What we are doing in Nova Scotia is having real impacts on the pharmacy profession and the delivery of primary care services worldwide.”

The province is spending approximately $440,000 to expand the program to 14 more pharmacies.

A full list of services and locations that are booking appointments is available at the PANS website, with new locations being added when they open.

The following pharmacies will be added to the program this fall:

Boyd’s Pharmacy – Agricola Street, Halifax

Lawtons – Scotia Square, Halifax

Chaulks Family Pharmasave – Lacewood Drive, Halifax

Shoppers Drug Mart – Herring Cove Road, Spryfield

Hammonds Plains PharmaChoice – Hammonds Plains Road, Hammonds Plains

Shoppers Drug Mart – Forest Hills Parkway, Dartmouth

The Passage PharmaChoice – Cow Bay Road, Eastern Passage

Mackeigans Pharmacy – Mackeigans Lane, Whycocomagh

The Medicine Shoppe – Welton Street, Sydney

Guysborough Pharmachoice – Main Street, Guysborough

Midtown Pharmasave – Plummer Avenue, New Waterford

Saulnierville Pharmacy – Highway 1, Saulnierville

Kennetcook Pharmacy – Highway 354, Kennetcook

Lawtons – Lawrence Street, Amherst

