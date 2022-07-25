Nova Scotia and Ottawa provide support for housing co-ops and non-profits

Nova Scotia and Ottawa provide support for housing co-ops and non-profits

The Nova Scotia and federal governments are providing $13 million in cash and loans to housing co-operatives and non-profits to repair existing affordable housing units in the province. (Source: N.S. Government) The Nova Scotia and federal governments are providing $13 million in cash and loans to housing co-operatives and non-profits to repair existing affordable housing units in the province. (Source: N.S. Government)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island