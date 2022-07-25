Nova Scotia and Ottawa provide support for housing co-ops and non-profits

HALIFAX -

The Nova Scotia and federal governments are providing $13 million in cash and loans to housing co-operatives and non-profits to repair existing affordable housing units in the province.

Nova Scotia's Housing Minister John Lohr and four Nova Scotia Liberal MPs announced the support to be funded equally by both levels of government at a news conference Monday.

Lohr said in a statement that a strong community housing sector is critical to ensuring an adequate supply of affordable housing for Nova Scotians.

More than $8 million in forgivable loans will go toward repairs and upgrades at five co-operative or non-profit housing projects that operate 145 affordable units in total.

Nearly $5 million will go to two small housing co-operatives -- one in Sydney, N.S., and one in Halifax -- that are amalgamating with the existing Compass Nova Scotia Co-operative Housing Ltd.

The grant will go toward repairs, paying off existing mortgages and upgrading infrastructure at two housing sites with 38 units.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2022.