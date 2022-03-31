Nova Scotia announces $195,000 to extend emergency overnight shelter in Halifax

The Nova Scotia government is spending $195,000 to extend an emergency overnight shelter in Halifax until the end of June.

The province says the funding announced Thursday will help ensure people experiencing homelessness have a safe and warm place to sleep until the weather warms up.

Twenty-five beds will be available at the Brunswick Street Mission, at 2107 Brunswick St., between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m., from Friday until June 30.

This site will replace the temporary overnight shelter that has been operating at the Pavilion on the Halifax Common since March 1.

"We are pleased to invest in Brunswick Street Mission to ensure anyone who needs overnight shelter has a safe place to sleep," said Minister of Community Services Karla MacFarlane.

"This will provide continuing support to people experiencing homelessness while we work on connecting people with more permanent supportive housing options."

As of Tuesday, the province says 512 people in the Halifax Regional Municipality were experiencing homelessness, according to a list maintained by the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia.

"Brunswick Street Mission recognizes that an overnight shelter does not solve the housing crisis in Halifax," said Derek Pace, the executive director at the Brunswick Street Mission.

"However, we know there is a need for a warm space that offers overnight comfort, and we are happy to step up and fill this need for our unhoused community."

The Brunswick Street Mission provides services for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, including a food bank and trustee services.