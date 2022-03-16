Nova Scotia announces $3 million for mental health and addictions projects

Starr Cunningham, president and CEO of the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia, said the need for the funding support has never been greater. (Photo courtesy: Communications Nova Scotia) Starr Cunningham, president and CEO of the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia, said the need for the funding support has never been greater. (Photo courtesy: Communications Nova Scotia)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island