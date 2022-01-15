Nova Scotia announces changes in public health follow-up for people who test positive for COVID-19

As the Omicron variant continues to sweep across Nova Scotia, health officials are changing the way they follow-up with people who contract COVID-19.

In a news release Saturday, Nova Scotia Health said they will not be providing follow-up to some people who tested positive for COVID-19 to focus on supporting detailed follow-ups in priority settings such as, long-term care, group homes, assisted living facilities and shelters.

Anyone who was tested for COVID-19 between Jan. 5 and Jan. 8, will not receive further follow-up from Public Health. The notification they received confirming their result will be their only contact with health officials.

To reduce delays in contacting individuals, public health said most people will now receive their COVID-19 positive test results through an automated email.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 by a lab-based PCR test, can expect the following: