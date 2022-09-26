Nova Scotia announces financial support for Fiona recovery

MPs to hold emergency debate on Fiona response, PM Trudeau to visit impacted regions

Members of Parliament will be holding an emergency debate in the House of Commons on Monday night, giving MPs a chance to discuss 'the urgent and escalating situation in Atlantic Canada' following the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm Fiona. And, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making plans to visit the regions impacted 'as soon as possible this week.'

    Parent Stacy Loos fears what will happen in Ontario if education workers go on strike. “If his EA [educational assistant] is not with him, his whole day just kind of goes down the drain,” says Loos, referring to her son Emmett, 9, who has autism. Ontario education workers including librarians, custodians and administrative staff have started voting on whether to strike — and their union is recommending they vote yes.

