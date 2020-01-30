HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is raising the minimum wage again, this time bumping it up $1 per hour to $12.55 an hour effective April 1.

The government says it's the largest annual increase since 2010 and will give Nova Scotia the second-highest minimum wage in Atlantic Canada.

"All Nova Scotians should benefit from our province's economic growth and steadily improving business environment," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release. "We are committed to moving forward in a balanced way by making changes that benefit both workers and businesses."

The provincial government said it is also eliminating the inexperienced minimum wage, for workers with less than three months' experience in the kind of work or who has worked for an employer for less than three months.

Nova Scotia is the last province to eliminate this lower starting wage.

Businesses who have been advocating for the removal of the partial-hour rule got some good news as the government has eliminated it.

"The partial hour rule requires employers to round up time worked for minimum wage earners," the news release said. "This means if an employee works for 15 to 30 minutes, the employee must be paid for a half hour. If an employee works for 31 to 60 minutes, the employee must be paid for a full hour."

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) sent out a news release "expressing extreme disappointment" with the government's announcement because it contradicted their word.

It said the McNeil government had promised to provide predictability to small business owners.

"Last year, on announcing a $0.55 increase, the province promised business owners it would take a gradual approach over three years. “That approach of providing predictability has been thrown out the window,” said Jordi Morgan, VP Atlantic for CFIB. “This is not in line with the government’s previous commitment nor recommendations by the minimum wage review.”

Fight for Fifteen and Fairness Halifax, an advocacy group that has been fighting to increase minimum wage to $15 an hour, is celebrating this "partial victory," said Hailie Tattrie, an organizer with the Fight for $15 and Fairness Halifax.

Tattrie said the increase is still not enough to lift many thousands of Nova Scotians above the poverty line.

“We needed this substantial minimum wage raise due to a decade of our wages falling behind,” Tattrie said in a news release. “What we need now is a commitment from the government to bring full-time minimum wage workers and people on income assistance above the poverty line. We all deserve to live healthy lives and work in healthy workplaces.”