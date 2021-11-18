Nova Scotia announces new penalties under the province’s Health Protection Act

HALIFAX, N.S. -

The Nova Scotia government announced Thursday, that individuals and organizations hosting events or gatherings that ignore public health orders are now subject to penalties under the province’s Health Protection Act.

“This is a new category of offence that will hold organizers directly responsible for contravening the act and putting themselves and others in danger,” reads a release from Premier Tim Houston’s office.

Fines will start at $2,422 for a first offence, the highest maximum penalty under the act, and increase to $11,622 for individuals who either organize or attend an illegal gathering.

Organizations will be fined $11,622 for a first offence, the highest maximum penalty under the act, and $57,622 for the second, and each subsequent offence. Individuals can also face jail time. The fines include victim surcharge and other court fees.

"I don't want any more loved ones being lost due to this type of reckless behaviour and the fines that were in place were not enough to discourage it," said Premier Tim Houston. "My hope is that by substantially increasing fines and increasing enforcement we can save lives."

The new fines are effective immediately.