HALIFAX -- In a Tweet from Nova Scotia Health & Wellness, the province reported 63 new COVID-19 cases Sunday: the highest number of new cases in a day since the pandemic began.

According to the Tweet, 57 are in the Central Zone, three are in the Eastern Zone, one is in the Northern Zone, and two are in the Western Zone.

The previous provincial record was 55 new cases on April 23, 2020 -- almost exactly one year ago.

A full media release is expected to be issued later.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.