Nova Scotia artist believes wire sculptures were stolen from her property for copper

A woven copper wire figure "Turning Away" in copper wire woven on a loom, sculpted, electroplated and patinated by Nova Scotia artist Dawn MacNutt is shown in the handout image. MacNutt says she discovered Thursday that the works which had been on display outside her studio and home in rural Little Harbour, N.S., were gone. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Peter Barss A woven copper wire figure "Turning Away" in copper wire woven on a loom, sculpted, electroplated and patinated by Nova Scotia artist Dawn MacNutt is shown in the handout image. MacNutt says she discovered Thursday that the works which had been on display outside her studio and home in rural Little Harbour, N.S., were gone. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Peter Barss

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island