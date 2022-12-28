Nova Scotia artist partners with NHL star Brad Marchand to support injured hockey player

Nova Scotia artist Glen McMinn was listening to a podcast that featured hockey player Jake Thibeault when he learned of the athlete’s injury and paralysis.

“It was very hard to hear that at the point of the accident, his dad was behind the glass where it happened, and you can imagine any parent’s worst fear is that,” said McMinn.

While playing hockey in the Boston area, Thibeault suffered a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed. Since then, the 19-year-old has been training so he can walk again.

“I’m doing rigorous [physiotherapy] and just try to work out five days a week,” said Thibeault.

Thibeault inspired McMinn to partner with Bruins star Brad Marchand -- Thibeault’s favourite player -- to help fundraise for the young athlete.

“I needed to help where I could, and I thought through my painting and creating prints, I could. I know Brad through some folks and so I reached out to him to see if he’d be interested in partnering on this and it was an immediate yes,” said McMinn.

From there, McMinn held a series of interviews with Marchand so his painting could tell the NHL star’s story. McMinn painted and created a print of Marchand’s hockey glove. Sixty-three of them –- Marchand’s jersey number -- will be auctioned off to support Thibeault’s medical care.

Thibeault said the support has been unlike anything he’s ever seen.

“It’s just amazing, his ability to create something so unique and personable to both myself and Brad Marchand,” said Thibeault.

As Jake continues his recovery, his advice to others is to set goals and strive to accomplish them.

“You are the one in control of them, no one else. In my case, no doctor will tell me I won’t walk again because I am going to prove them wrong.”

The original painting is now in Boston with Marchand, but the player and artist signed the prints. Proceeds will go to Jake’s GoFundMe page.