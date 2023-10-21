Nova Scotia ATV driver killed in highway collision with vehicle near Simms Settlement
A collision on a highway between a vehicle and an ATV has claimed the life of a Nova Scotia man.
The RCMP in Lunenburg say a vehicle was travelling west on Highway 3 near Simms Settlement on Friday night when it collided with an all-terrain vehicle that was crossing the road.
The crash was reported around 8 p.m.
The Mounties say the ATV was found in the ditch, where a 44-year-old man from Bangs Falls was pronounced dead.
Police say a passenger on the ATV, a 54-year-old woman from Greenfield, N.S., was taken to hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old man from Sherwood, N.S., was not injured.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 21, 2023.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
