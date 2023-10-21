Atlantic

    • Nova Scotia ATV driver killed in highway collision with vehicle near Simms Settlement

    RCMP
    Share

    A collision on a highway between a vehicle and an ATV has claimed the life of a Nova Scotia man.

    The RCMP in Lunenburg say a vehicle was travelling west on Highway 3 near Simms Settlement on Friday night when it collided with an all-terrain vehicle that was crossing the road.

    The crash was reported around 8 p.m.

    The Mounties say the ATV was found in the ditch, where a 44-year-old man from Bangs Falls was pronounced dead.

    Police say a passenger on the ATV, a 54-year-old woman from Greenfield, N.S., was taken to hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries.

    The driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old man from Sherwood, N.S., was not injured.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 21, 2023.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News