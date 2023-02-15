Nova Scotia audiologist highlights link between hearing loss and dementia

Audiologist Dekota Cayton examines a patient's ear at his clinic in Cole Harbour, N.S., on Feb. 15, 2023. (Paul Hollingsworth/CTV) Audiologist Dekota Cayton examines a patient's ear at his clinic in Cole Harbour, N.S., on Feb. 15, 2023. (Paul Hollingsworth/CTV)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island