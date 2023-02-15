Nova Scotia audiologist highlights link between hearing loss and dementia
Dekota Clayton is an audiologist who helps patients improve their hearing and reconnect with their loved ones following periods of silence and isolation.
“We are able to identify hearing loss and balance disorders," said Clayton. "I bring back joy and aspects of peoples’ lives that they have lost over time.”
Advanced medical research shows hearing loss has a strong link to dementia.
“Dementia is a term that is used to describe a group of symptoms such as memory, thinking and social activities," said Clayton, who added lost hearing can impact some of the basic aspects of daily living.
“People come in and they think everyone is mumbling. It’s not that people are mumbling but they just struggle to hear conversations and background noise.”
These situations often lead to increases in cognitive load.
“How hard your brain needs to work to hear and understand speech,” said Clayton, who also pointed to subsequent changes in brain structures.
"Untreated hearing loss can lead to social isolation, loneliness and depression. In turn, all of these together can put you had an increased risk for cognitive decline and dementia.”
Clayton's treatment targets mid-life hearing loss to reduce and delay dementia.
“I recommend anyone over the age of 50 have a baseline hearing test,” said Clayton. “So that we will know what your hearing is. Additionally, in my practice we have a cognitive screening tool that looks at how hearing loss is connected to cognition."
Demographics are also a factor in some cases linked to hearing loss.
Recent US-based data showed people of African descent were more likely to develop diabetes, heart, disease and hypertension -- diseases that increase the likelihood of experiencing hearing loss.
Clayton says access to care is crucial.
“Not having access to the services or when you seek the services later on is a critical link,” said Clayton.
