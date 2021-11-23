Nova Scotia auditor questions province ceding control of COVID-19 relief program

Nova Scotia Auditor General Kim Adair fields questions at a news conference in Halifax on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan Nova Scotia Auditor General Kim Adair fields questions at a news conference in Halifax on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Atlantic Top Stories