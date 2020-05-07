HALIFAX -- A contract been awarded for the twinning of a notorious stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway in northeastern Nova Scotia.

The province says Dexter Nova Alliance outbid two other companies shortlisted for the $717.9 million project.

The consortium is to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the new twinned section of Highway 104 over a 20-year public-private partnership.

Ottawa is contributing $90 million to the project under the National Trade Corridors Fund.

Construction is to start in June and be completed no later than the end of 2023 on the 38-kilometre section of Highway 104 between Sutherland's River and Antigonish.

The project includes 28 kilometres of new two-lane twinned highway and 10 kilometres of new four-lane twinned highway.