Nova Scotia bans cellphones for students in public schools

Nova Scotia is banning cellphone use during class time to keep students focused on learning and support teachers.

The province announced the new cellphone policy Thursday morning. It will start in September 2024 and requires students in public schools to turn off their smartphones and store them out of sight during school hours.

The policy also dictates older students in grades 7 to 12 may use their cellphones during lunch break, recess and between classes, but limited exceptions for education purposes will be determined by individual teachers.

The policy bans cellphone use from washrooms and change room facilities at any time.

“Our priority is doing what is best for students, informed by what we hear directly from students, school staff, families and communities,” said Becky Druhan, minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.

“We heard their concerns and, through this new directive, are ensuring students are concentrating on learning and building stronger interpersonal relationships without the distraction of cell phones.”

Provinces like British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec have instituted cellphone bans already.

Under the Education Act school principals can ask students to hand over their phone if in violation of the new rules.

Minister Druhan says the department of education and early childhood education has undertaken consultations with close to 800 school advisory councils as well as the Nova Scotia Teachers Union and health experts with the IWK children’s hospital and the calls were overwhelming for cellphone bans.

There will be plans in place to ensure parents or caregivers can get in touch with their children or students.

More details to come.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.