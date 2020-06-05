HALIFAX -- It will be a "new normal" at bars and restaurants across Nova Scotia as they reopen after being closed for nearly three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the province's reopening plan, dining rooms can start allowing customers again starting today.

Most of these businesses will be required to operate at 50 per cent capacity to ensure proper physical distancing.

And staff must wear personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves.

Hair salons and barber shops will also be offering a different experience for customers, and many will likely raise prices to cover lost business and increased overheard.

Some health services will also reopen, including dentists, optometrists, chiropractors and physiotherapists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2020.