HALIFAX -- Nova Scotians will soon be able to enjoy the province's beautiful beaches under the watchful eye of trained lifeguards.

Beginning on Wednesday, beaches will be supervised from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until August 30.

"We are preparing to help beachgoers enjoy another summer at the province's most popular beaches. Lifeguards are trained and ready to respond to any situation," said Nova Scotia Lands and Forestry Minister Iain Rankin in a statement on Monday. "I encourage beachgoers to make safety a priority when swimming and to stay between the red and yellow flags that designate the supervised area."

There will be plenty of supervised beaches to visit. The Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service provides 82 lifeguards, who will be stationed at 23 beaches in 12 counties.

The presence of lifeguards throughout the province is crucial. In summer 2019, more 370,000 people visited Nova Scotia's beaches, and over 110 rescues took place.

Additionally, the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service also helps the government test water quality to ensure the safety of all swimmers.

"New safety measures are in place this summer to ensure lifeguards are working in the safest way possible during the pandemic. It's a high-risk activity so lifeguards are equipped with extra training and equipment so they can work safely to meet their goal of keeping Nova Scotians safe," said Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service director, Paul D'Eon in a statement on Monday. "We encourage all Nova Scotians to continue to follow public health measures, like social distancing, while at the beach this summer."

The Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service notes all of its lifeguards hold a Lifesaving Society National Lifeguard certification, Standard First Aid, Oxygen Administration and CPR Automated External Defibrillation certification.