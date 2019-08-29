

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's justice minister says a new position is being created in the office of the information and privacy commissioner.

Mark Furey says an executive director will oversee the privacy element of the office's duties as part of an attempt to provide it with more resources.

Several commissioners, including Catherine Tully, who is retiring after five years on the job, have complained about a lack of staff to deal with the volume of files the office handles.

The province announced that Carmen Stuart has been appointed as the acting information and privacy commissioner when Tully retires Sept. 1.

Stuart, the current director of investigations and mediation, is a long-time employee of the office and has acted in the commissioner's role in the past.

Furey says he hopes to have both positions filled by the end of this year.

The information and privacy commissioner is responsible for conducting reviews of privacy complaints regarding the collection, use and disclosure of personal information by public bodies.