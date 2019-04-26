Featured
Nova Scotia boosts aid for patients forced to get treatment outside province
Nova Scotia Health Minister Randy Delorey speaks to reporters in Halifax on Thursday, April 27, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Darren Calabrese)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Friday, April 26, 2019 10:23AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotians who have to travel out of the province for lung transplants and other medical treatment are getting a hike in their accommodation assistance.
The province says it will now offer up to $2,500 a month for people relocating longer than one month, a boost of $1,000.
That's in addition to up to $1,000 for travel for both patient and a parent or caregiver.
The province says the Travel and Accommodations Assistance Policy is only for patients who are pre-approved for an insured service not available in Nova Scotia.
The policy is retroactive to April 1.
The government says 173 people received $403,300 in assistance under the policy in 2017-18.
"I can appreciate the toll it must take to be away from home for medical care," Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey said in a statement.
"These changes will allow people to focus on their treatment and recovery with less worry about accommodation costs."