Nova Scotia byelection called for Preston riding

The Nova Scotia premier has called an Aug. 8 byelection for the Preston constituency to fill the vacant seat previously held by Angela Simmonds.

Premier Tim Houston made the byelection call Friday.

Simmonds, who was elected as a Liberal MLA in the 2021 general election, was the first Black woman to be named deputy Speaker in Nova Scotia.

On Jan. 25, she announced that she would resign from her seat effective Apr. 1.

Simmonds, a lawyer and the former executive director of a province-led initiative to help African Nova Scotians get clear title to their land, said at the time she would spend the next few months with her family and community while working out what comes next.

Prior to Simmonds’ election in 2021, the historically Black community of Preston had been represented by a white candidate since 1999.

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservatives, Liberals and NDP have each named their candidates for the August vote.

The NDP has named Colter Simmonds, a coach and the founder of We Will Win Youth Association, as the party’s candidate.

The governing Progressive Conservatives will be represented by Twila Grosse, who has a background in finance and community service.

The Liberals announced in May that long-time small business owner Carlo Simmons will represent the party in the byelection.

Upon her resignation, Angela Simmonds said she will continue to support initiatives tied to anti-racism, equity and diversity.

“For me, this decision is necessary to stretch out the legacy of changemakers, lifting up new voices while also preserving my own,” Simmonds said in a Jan. 25 party statement.

In October 2021, Simmonds was informed by Houston that a staffer in the Justice Department made racist comments toward her on social media. The staffer was fired and Houston did not share the employee’s name or what they had said.

Last year, Angela Simmonds ran for the leadership of the Opposition Liberals and, in July, was defeated by Zach Churchill.

With files from The Canadian Press.

