HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says the 2020 sailing season for the Yarmouth ferry will be cancelled because of concerns over the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

"We do not have at that entry point the type of screening that would be required," McNeil said Friday during a news conference.

In other news, the province announced a loosening of restrictions, including allowing restaurant to completely open.

The province also said there are no new cases of COVID-19 to report.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.