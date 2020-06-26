Advertisement
Nova Scotia cancels Yarmouth ferry for 2020 season over concern about U.S. COVID cases
Published Friday, June 26, 2020 1:07PM ADT Last Updated Friday, June 26, 2020 1:24PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says the 2020 sailing season for the Yarmouth ferry will be cancelled because of concerns over the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States.
"We do not have at that entry point the type of screening that would be required," McNeil said Friday during a news conference.
In other news, the province announced a loosening of restrictions, including allowing restaurant to completely open.
The province also said there are no new cases of COVID-19 to report.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
