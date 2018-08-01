Featured
Nova Scotia cat finds its way home after being shot in the head: SPCA
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 3:20PM ADT
MAHONE BAY, N.S. - A cat in Nova Scotia is recovering from surgery after being shot in the head.
The SPCA says the cat -- named Vox -- found its way home on the province's southern shore after it was "critically injured" earlier this week.
The cat underwent surgery to repair a broken upper and lower jaw and remove bone and bullet fragments.
A veterinarian says the bullet split into several pieces.
The SPCA says the cat faces weeks of being fed through a syringe.
The agency is seeking information about shootings in the area of Back Cornwall Road in New Cornwall, N.S., between Monday and Tuesday.