Nova Scotia communities collaborating on project to restore seagrass meadows

A conservation project aimed at regenerating eelgrass meadows throughout Nova Scotia was announced Thursday. The project unites Nova Scotia community members, Mi’kmaq leaders and Dalhousie University scientists to replant and restore eelgrass throughout the province for the long term.

The Community Eelgrass Restoration Initiative (CERI) will be led by the Future of Marine Ecosytems (FOME) research group at Dalhousie and the Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq (CMM). The goal of the initiative is to regenerate critical plant species that have declined in recent years. The initiative received $2.7 million in funding from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Aquatic Ecosystems Restoration Fund.

Eelgrass is a seagrass species that supports regional marine life and sequesters carbon. Kristina Boerder is the scientific lead for the project and a research scientist with FOME. In a news release, she said eelgrass meadows are an amazing ecosystem.

“They provide many benefits, but they are under threat,” Boerder said.

Tyler Sack of CMM said the project included Mi’kmaq ecological knowledge in their research, design and community engagement.

Derek Tittensor is the head of FOME and a professor of biology at Dalhousie. He said the collaboration will help foster a unified approach.

"By working as a true partnership between scientists and communities, and by combining Indigenous and local knowledge with scientific research using a two-eyed seeing approach, we will work together towards restoring these important marine ecosystems," Tittensor said.

Taylor Seed from the FOME research group said education and engagement about eelgrass is as important as the research.

"The more people learn about eelgrass and it’s ecological, economic and cultural benefits, the more likely they are to protect it," Seed said.

CMM was instrumental in connecting the CERI project to Mi’kmaw communities.

"By following the guiding principle Etuaptmumk (two-eyed seeing), we will gain a stronger understanding of this significant species," said Kelly Ferrier of CMM. "Eelgrass is home to many culturally significant species, such as Katew (American eel) and Jakej (American lobster). The decline or loss of this ecosystem could negatively impact access to food, social and ceremonial resources, creating barriers in connections and knowledge for future generations of Mi'kmaq peoples."

CERI is asking for public support to locate and study eelgrass meadows. Anyone who knows the location of eelgrass meadows can fill out a form on the website or report it through the iNaturalist portal.

About 30 per cent of seagrasses have been lost in the last century.

