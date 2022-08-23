Nova Scotia confirms first case of monkeypox

Nova Scotia has confirmed its first case of monkeypox.

The provincial government said Tuesday that the case involves a Nova Scotia resident, but the person contracted monkeypox while travelling outside the province.

The person experienced symptoms after they returned to Nova Scotia.

The province says Public Health has been following the case closely and has identified one contact, who is considered low risk.

"Monkeypox cases have been reported in other Canadian jurisdictions, but the risk of exposure remains low," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

"Nova Scotia is working closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada to monitor the situation here and across the country."

This is the second confirmed case of monkeypox in the Maritimes. New Brunswick reported its first confirmed case on April 12.

There was some confusion surrounding possible monkeypox cases in Nova Scotia in July, after Health Minister Michelle Thompson said a “couple cases” had been identified in the province.

However, she later clarified her comments, explaining that the two cases involved people who had visited Nova Scotia and experienced symptoms while in the province, but tested positive in their home province.

As of Friday, there were 1,168 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Canada, and 40,856 cases confirmed worldwide.

The World Health Organization first declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency on July 23.

VACCINE

The Nova Scotia government says it currently has a small allotment of 160 doses of the monkeypox vaccine, and it’s reserving those doses for people who are at the highest risk of infection, such as close contacts of those with monkeypox.

The province says it’s working with the federal government to increase Nova Scotia’s supply of the vaccine.

It also says it’s working closely with groups such as Sexual Health Nova Scotia, prideHealth and the AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia as it aims to establish a pre-exposure vaccination program targeted to high-risk groups.

WHAT IS MONKEYPOX?

Monkeypox is a virus that spreads through close contact with an infected person. That could include sexual activity, direct contact with monkeypox sores, inhaling respiratory droplets from an infected person who coughs or sneezes, and coming in close contact with a contaminated item, like a bedsheet.

However, monkeypox is being spread largely through sexual contact during this outbreak.

Typical symptoms include chills, fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, back pain and exhaustion. A rash or sores are common, and usually start on the face, legs or arms, but can also affect other body parts.

Symptoms usually develop five to 21 days after someone has been exposed to the virus.