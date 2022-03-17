Nova Scotia contributing over $1 million in new hearing, speech technology

Nova Scotia is giving $1.3 million in funding to Hearing and Speech Nova Scotia for new technology that will benefit newborns, children and other Nova Scotians.

"Hearing and speech is important for overall health and wellbeing," said Michelle Thompson, the minister of Health and Wellness, in a news release Thursday.

"If we can help prevent future issues in our newborns through early detection and up-to-date technology, then we're ensuring a healthier future for all Nova Scotians."

The funding for Hearing and Speech Nova Scotia includes:

$982,000 to replace cochlear implant devices, which expire over time and are no longer supported by manufacturers

$322,000 for new equipment for screening newborns' hearing

$11,400 to replace a nasometer, which is a device used to assess and treat nasality problems associated with cleft palate, oral cancer, and other disorders or injuries of the palate

Hearing and Speech Nova Scotia's Newborn Screening Program screens over 95 per cent of newborns in Nova Scotia each year. Identifying hearing issues early in infancy helps prevent future hearing and speech issues in childhood.

"This funding for equipment and technology upgrades will help ensure Nova Scotians get the meaningful high-quality services they need. All Nova Scotians benefit from early detection and intervention using up-to-date technology," said Anne Mason-Browne, the CEO of Hearing and Speech Nova Scotia.

"For children, this equipment is important for prevention of delays in speech, language and early social development."