Nova Scotia could become leader of hydrogen production: premier

After returning from Newfoundland, where he was involved in the announcement of a significant hydrogen deal with Germany, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says the province could become a national leader in the production of hydrogen.

“Hydrogen is the next form of energy, and right here in Atlantic Canada, we have everything you need to make hydrogen,” Houston said in an interview with CTV Atlantic. “We have incredible wind speeds, we have access to water, we have land, we have everything you could possibly need.”

The deal, known as the Joint Declaration of Intent between the Government of Canada and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany on Establishing a Canada-Germany Hydrogen Alliance, will help accelerate renewable energy and clean fuel initiatives in Atlantic Canada, while also transitioning the region towards net-zero carbon emissions.

Calling the declaration a “huge opportunity” for Nova Scotia, Houston believes the province will be a leader in the production of hydrogen by the early 2030s, adding that the potential for economic impact in the region is “really breathtaking.”

When asked about when Nova Scotians can expect to see a provincial plan on lowering carbon emissions, Houston said now is not the time.

“Here in Nova Scotia, we accept that there’s a time and a place for a carbon tax in lowering emissions and improving greenhouse gas reduction targets,” he said. “There’s a time and a place for that – it’s not now and it’s not Nova Scotia.”

While details remain scarce about the province’s plans to address the climate crisis, Houston noted the Progressive Conservatives’ plan will be “effective in protecting the environment” while being “more affordable for Nova Scotians.”

Referring to a possible carbon tax as “devastating,” Houston called on opposition parties to “set politics aside” when it comes to paving a path forward for a carbon tax alternative.

“Anyone who questions that and says ‘bring on the carbon tax’ is doing a disservice to Nova Scotians,” Houston said.

When asked about the specifics of his plan, Houston remained mum.

“There’s a lot of work to do. That’s OK. We’re Nova Scotians. We’re used to doing work.”