Nova Scotia designates four new special planning areas in HRM for housing developments

Nova Scotia has designated four new special planning areas in Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) to support the development of more than 23,000 residential units and 380 long-term care rooms.

The special planning areas are:

Westphal urban reserve lands, Dartmouth, N.S., up to 18,000 units, plus 96 long-term care rooms

1226 Cole Harbour Road, Cole Harbour, N.S., more than 511 units, plus 144 long-term care rooms

1109 Fall River road, Fall River, N.S., 316 units, plus 144 long-term care rooms

Paper Mill Lake, Bedford, N.S., up to 4,714 units, including 214 units in Phase 1

“There is a tremendous need for housing in Halifax and surrounding areas,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr, in a release from the provincial government on Tuesday. “We’re a significant way through the planning and development process with many of our initial special planning areas, and we’re seeing the results.”

According to the release, special planning area designations remove barriers and can save months in municipal planning time. They also allow the minister to “assume authority for development approvals within the areas outlined in the Housing in the Halifax Regional Municipality Act.”

Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care Barbara Adams said the designation of new sites supports the government’s multi-year plan to increase long-term care in the province.

“These new homes will provide single rooms with private washrooms for more than 380 seniors and help us meet the growing need for long-term care into the future,” said Adams.

Maps of the special planning areas are available here.

