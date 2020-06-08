HALIFAX -- A 31-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught driving 90 km/h over the speed limit while impaired in Colchester County, N.S. over the weekend.

On June 6, a member of the Colchester District RCMP noticed a vehicle travelling at an extremely high rate of speed on Hwy. 104 in East Mountain, N.S. The officer checked the speed and found it to be 200 km/h in a posted 110 km/h zone.

The RCMP officer stopped the vehicle and noticed the driver was showing signs of impairment. The driver was taken to the detachment for a breath test and police say his blood alcohol concentration was found to be three times the legal limit.

The driver, from Greenfield, N.S., is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and operating a conveyance with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 mg%.

He was also charged with stunting, which carries a fine of $2,422.50 in Nova Scotia. The driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded for seven days.

The driver is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on September 9.