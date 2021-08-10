HALIFAX -- There is one week to go in Nova Scotia's provincial election campaign.

While election day is Aug. 17, Elections Nova Scotia says that 60,684 early votes had been cast as of Aug. 7.

The agency says that at the same point in the 2017 provincial election, a total of 26,857 early votes had been cast.

Meanwhile, the three main parties kicked off the stretch drive Monday, with Liberal Leader Iain Rankin promising to introduce a non-mandatory COVID-19 vaccination passport system if elected.

The NDP released its costed election platform, saying it would spend $151 million during its first year for initiatives such as affordable housing, mental health care, child care and long-term care.

The Tories highlighted a platform promise to fund about 40 per cent of the cost of fertility treatments for people who want to become parents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2021.