Nova Scotia election candidates frustrated after election signs vandalized

Candidates in Nova Scotia’s provincial election are voicing their frustrations on social media after they say multiple election signs were uprooted or destroyed.

In a post to Facebook Tuesday, the Progressive Conservative candidate for Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage said over 50 of her lawn signs have been stolen and another 80 have been uprooted.

“Very kind people donated hard earned money to support various candidates in this election. That includes money for signs,” wrote Barbara Adams, adding that it is illegal to tamper with election signs.

“Please respect the people who donated and the volunteers who put up my signs.”

Adams, who has been the MLA for the area for seven years, says her signs have been vandalized in past elections.

“I’ve been in three elections and in three elections there are people determined to knock me down,” said Adams in a video posted on Facebook. “You might knock me and my signs down, but by gosh, I’m going to get right back up again.”

Adams is not the only candidate to express her frustrations about damaged signs on social media.

Cumberland North candidate Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin, who is running as an independent, said three of her large campaign signs were vandalized over the weekend.

“Volunteers have worked day and night to install the signs and volunteers have donated their hard earned money to campaign to pay for the signs and the wood to install,” said Smith-McCrossin, who has been the area MLA for seven years.

“If anyone has any information on who is doing this please contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.”

A spokesperson for Elections Nova Scotia says it doesn’t deal with complaints of lost, stolen or damaged signs.

“If signs are stolen/damaged you may wish to refer the matter to police,” said Naomi Shelton in an email to CTV News.

More to come…

